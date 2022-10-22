Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $11,588.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

