Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Shares Down 1.4%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 190,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 160,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

