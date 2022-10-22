Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MHLD stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

