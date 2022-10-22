Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Down 0.5 %
MHLD stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maiden (MHLD)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.