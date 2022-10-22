Man Group (LON:EMG) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 291 ($3.52).

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 210 ($2.54) on Friday. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 583.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Man Group Cuts Dividend

Man Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Man Group’s payout ratio is 3,055.56%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

