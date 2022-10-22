ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-$2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.11-2.19 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAN. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

