Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.