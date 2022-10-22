MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $274.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $422.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.80 and a 200 day moving average of $260.81.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

