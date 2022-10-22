Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

