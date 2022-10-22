Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

MAS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Masco has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

