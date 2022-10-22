Mask Network Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $49.18 million and $6.98 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

