Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $302.37 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.85. The company has a market cap of $292.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

