Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $398.80.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $302.37 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.37 and a 200-day moving average of $332.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

