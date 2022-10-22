Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28. Materion has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $97.89.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at $22,688,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at $5,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 828.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

