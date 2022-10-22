Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

Medtronic stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.95. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $124.80.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.