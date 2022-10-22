Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,297,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694,819 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up 4.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $110,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

