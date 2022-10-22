Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Mercantile Bank Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of MBWM stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $518.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $42,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
