Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $518.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $42,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

