Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) target price on Metro in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Metro in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on Metro in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of B4B3 opened at €6.95 ($7.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and a PE ratio of -22.35. Metro has a 12 month low of €6.15 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of €12.30 ($12.55). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

