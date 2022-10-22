Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120,560 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 135,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 330.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. 20,199,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,111,004. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

