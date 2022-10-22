Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 36,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $332,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,924 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,851,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 66,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 3,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 677,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

