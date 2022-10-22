Mizuho Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $25.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VNO opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.