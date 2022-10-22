Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires 1,755 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.5% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

FedEx Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $153.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.09 and a 200-day moving average of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

