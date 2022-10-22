Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys 17,980 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $52,800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE F opened at $12.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.