Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 133,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

