Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $5,454,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $182.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.54.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

