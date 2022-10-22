Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $641,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

