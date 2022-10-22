Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.1% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

