Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,850 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,706 shares of company stock worth $4,266,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $96.74 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

