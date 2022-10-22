Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $37,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. 29,374,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,176,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

