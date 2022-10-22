Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $35.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $13.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,164. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.18% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

