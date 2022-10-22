Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $39.13 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 160,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $39,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,865,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

