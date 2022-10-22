Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $82.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.32.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.48. 28,988,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,556,774. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

