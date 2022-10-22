Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $86.61 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $101.13. 32,458,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,562,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.