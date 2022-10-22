Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $32,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,280,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,618,000 after buying an additional 617,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FIS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $126.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

