Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 143,800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 143,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $45,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,423,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,638,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $255.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

