Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 70,900 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $49,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Chubb Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.87. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.