Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $101.84 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 401,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $101,839,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Danaher as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 718,026 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 43.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,691,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,095. The company has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.91.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

