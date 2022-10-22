Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $54,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $24.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $597.26. 830,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,912. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $631.40 and its 200-day moving average is $641.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

