Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

