Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $530.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $528.13.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $332.83 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.