Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $324.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.36.

Shares of MCO opened at $242.03 on Friday. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Moody’s by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

