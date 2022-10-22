Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.87 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Moonbeam has a market cap of $194.53 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00081522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00060562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007394 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,039,929,955 coins and its circulating supply is 424,087,661 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

