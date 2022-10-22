Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEDGF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Medacta Group from CHF 135 to CHF 119 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medacta Group from CHF 124 to CHF 100 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medacta Group from CHF 120 to CHF 105 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Medacta Group Stock Performance

Shares of MEDGF stock opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. Medacta Group has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $86.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80.

Medacta Group Company Profile

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

