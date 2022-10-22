Morgan Stanley Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $209.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $257.00 to $209.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.50.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $187.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.