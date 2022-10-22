Morgan Stanley Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.81.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.