Morgan Stanley Trims Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Target Price to $4.50

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Matterport Stock Up 1.2 %

MTTR opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $969.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Matterport’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,386,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Matterport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Matterport by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Matterport by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

