Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,914 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $268,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.37 and a 12 month high of $126.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.52.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

