Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 15,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $116.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.91. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

