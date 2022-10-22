Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $247.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average of $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

