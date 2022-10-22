MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €239.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 14th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

ETR MTX opened at €174.30 ($177.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €179.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 39.35. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a one year high of €221.10 ($225.61).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

