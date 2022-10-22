Multichain (MULTI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.22 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $79.09 million and $13.22 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $4.31 or 0.00022455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,361.36 or 0.27928501 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

